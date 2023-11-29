Watch Now
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's car stolen, recovered

Johnston's office confirmed to Denver7 the mayor's car was stolen about a month ago. It has since been recovered, according to a spokesperson.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Nov 28, 2023
DENVER — Auto theft is a problem not even Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is immune to.

The mayor's office did not release details about the theft, including where it happened, "to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family."

This is not the first time Johnston's car has been stolen. According to a 2017 social media post, his car was stolen from an Office Depot in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Data from the Denver Police Department shows 13,743 auto thefts were reported in 2022. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 26, there have been 10,951 reported auto thefts so far this year.

