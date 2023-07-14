Denver Mayor Michael Hancock reflects on time in office, political future

DENVER — Outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver is a much different city than when he first took the helm twelve years ago.

"A recession when we came in, pandemic, social unrest. And in the midst of all of that, Denver experiencing the most unprecedented growth in the city's history," he recalled.

Hancock has seen a lot in his hometown. He was raised in Denver — the youngest of 10 kids to a single mom. A busy household, he said, prepared him well for a life in politics.

“You know, really, if you think about it, being one to 10 is all I needed. Every tool, survival skill, negotiation skill, organizational skill I needed to become mayor. You know, you got to learn to negotiate, you got to learn to create alliances, you know, friendships. You got to learn to read the room, and you got to learn how to have a good strong organizational skills," he said. "You know, my mom was very much our general, but all of us had to figure out a lot in that system. And being the youngest, I got to observe everybody, and I learned what not to do or learn what to do. And I learned what worked, what didn't work. So, you know, quite frankly, being a large group like that was huge, hugely helpful in my development as an individual and as a leader of organizations and people.”

Michael Hancock

Hancock graduated from Manual High School in 1987. His image graces a mural at the entrance to the Denver school, along with other notable graduates like Wellington Webb, the only other Black mayor of Denver.

Hancock said he’s ready to leave office and take a vacation. He’s consulted with former mayors, who gave him advice to breathe and take a step back. He also has three grandchildren he’s ready to bond with.

"The oldest one is only 3-years-old, and the ability to connect with them — because I really haven't had the opportunity — is something I’m really looking forward to," he said.

Michael Hancock

As he looks back on the past 12 years, he’s confident Denver’s future is bright, noting how Denver is a more globally competitive city, has an unemployment rate under 3% and has the third-busiest airport in the world.

When asked about the best thing he's done as mayor, Hancock's answer involved Denver's youth.

“Open every rec center to the young people in this city," he said. "I'm so proud that we went from less than 1,000 kids who are members of the rec center program to over 100,000 kids who are members."

Hancock also has regrets, like not moving fast enough to understand the unhoused in the city.

One other regret he can more easily laugh about now came at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic during what he calls "Hancock’s Prohibition," when the city shut down liquor stores and dispensaries for two hours.

“Probably chapter one in my book, you know, my prohibition. How that came about was hilarious. But then to watch the immediate aftereffects of that, it was even more hilarious," Hancock said. "When we look back on it first, it was horrifying. They were like, I mean... literally within an hour, they were like, 'Major lines are forming at liquor stores and dispensaries.' And I mean that like not just a line, more like lines down the block. And we're like, 'You're kidding me.' And we turn on the TV, and you can see on the news... But you know, within that hour, we had already decided we were wrong and we need to change it.”

Michael Hancock

Hancock knows it is time for fresh ideas for Denver. As Mike Johnston prepares to take the helm, Hancock offered this advice.

"Number one, love this city more than you love being mayor, and that keeps the interest of the people at the forefront. And two, don't forget who put you here. It's not the media. It's not the editorial board. It's the people, and those are the folks you always answer to," Hancock said. "The third one, of course, is that it's not about you… the moment it becomes about you, the city loses. It's about the people and those three values. When I’ve stepped outside those boundaries has been the worst days of my life in this office.”

Is Michael Hancock done with politics?

“I don’t think so," he replied. "In one way or another, I'll be involved. I love the city too much."