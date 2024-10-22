Denver man sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for bank robberies

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for several bank robberies, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Samuel Richard Ruthstrom, 42, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Ruthstrom robbed four banks and attempted to rob a fifth in Denver. Using notes, he would tell tellers that he would physically harm them if they did not comply with his demands. He also used a stolen box truck to commit three of the crimes.

At the time, Ruthstrom was on state parole and living at an inpatient facility, according to the US Attorney's Office.

“Repeat offenders are a menace to our communities, and I strongly support sentences like this one that keep these criminals off our streets,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Matt Kirsch in a statement.

Ruthstrom was sentenced to 160 months in prison.