Denver man sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for sexually abusing stepdaughter

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for sexually abusing his stepdaughter over four years.

Dion Neal, 45, was convicted in June of nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The investigation began in July 2022 after the victim reported that her stepfather, Neal, had been "touching her and having sexual intercourse with her," according to his arrest affidavit.

The abuse began in December 2018 "with fondling and the introduction of sex toys" and progressed to vaginal intercourse and oral sex, according to court documents. The victim was 6 years old when the first incident occurred, according to the DA's office.

Neal was sentenced to 164 years to life in prison, the DA's office announced Monday.

“I am very pleased with the sentence imposed by Judge Bauman, which should ensure that Mr. Neal will never again be able to harm a young child. My heart breaks for the victim of these heinous crimes and I hope that, over time, she is able to heal from the terrible trauma she suffered. I also want to acknowledge the incredible bravery the victim showed in coming forward and testifying against Mr. Neal,” said Denver District Attorney McCann in a statement. “I want to thank the prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates from my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose outstanding work resulted in the successful resolution of this case.”