Denver man sentenced to 194 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition

DENVER — A Denver man convicted of being a felon in possession of ammunition was sentenced to 194 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced.

Tyrell Braxton, 25, was charged in connection with a deadly August 2023 shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a large group of people was gathered on the southwest corner of 28th and Welton Street in Denver around 4 a.m. on August 19, 2023, when a shooting broke out. Evidence collected at the scene showed that eight different firearms were fired, resulting in 71 spent shell casings.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Braxton was caught on video shooting into the group six times, killing one man and injuring two women. He then ran across Welton and fired his weapon eight more times.

At the time of the shooting, Braxton was on federal supervised release after he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had been released from prison in April 2023.

“Tyrell Braxton’s wanton violence took another’s life,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado J. Bishop Grewell in a statement. “Our community is safer with him in prison.”

A federal jury found Braxton guilty of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was sentenced to 194 months in federal prison.