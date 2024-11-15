Denver man registered as sex offender sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for crimes against children

DENVER — A Denver man who was registered as a sex offender was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for crimes against children, the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) for the District of Colorado announced.

Christopher Carl Meier, 41, was convicted in Colorado in 2013 for sexual exploitation of a child. Due to the conviction, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

While on parole, Meier became a member of a dark web website dedicated to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the sexual abuse of minor boys, according to the USAO.

Prosecutors said Meier was a member of the website for more than 18 months and made more than 600 posts. He reportedly advertised and distributed images and videos of minor boys engaging in sexual conduct.

According to the USAO, Meier shared on the website that he produced the CSAM by "tricking the boys into thinking that they were interacting online with a girl their own age." He then "[enticed] them to disrobe and engage in sex acts on webcam," according to prosecutors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is aware of at least 65 victims who are connected to Meier, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Meier pleaded guilty on July 9 to conspiracy to distribute CSAM and five counts of distribution of CSAM. He was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.