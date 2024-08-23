Denver man hurt in apparent road rage shooting, family seeking justice

DENVER — A Denver man is recovering nearly a month after an apparent road rage shooting left him seriously injured.

Denver Police Department officials told Denver7 Friday the shooting happened on July 27, on northbound I-25 and Auraria Parkway. DPD has confirmed they are investigating the incident as a possible road rage shooting.

The family of the victim, Shawn Von, 30, said they're upset with the way Denver Police is handling this case.

"They're just like, 'Oh, we can't give you any information, we contacted both parties' — and that's all that is to it," said Von's sister, Jordyn Chames.

Chames said officials notified her that the shooter had been questioned and released.

"I was like, 'OK — well, you’re saying this person that did this to my brother is not in custody? You know, this is traumatizing, really traumatizing."

She said her brother was shot in the neck, the bullet caused him to also lose control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the exit ramp. He's still recovering in the ICU.

"He thought he was gonna die, you know," Chames said. "He's trying to be strong, you know. I told him, it takes, one thing at a time."

Doctors have told their family they're not sure if he will ever be able to walk again, according to Chames.

"I believe in miracles, and I believe he is innocent, in the sense of, he's got a good heart, and he doesn't deserve this. And so I pray that God helps him to be strong enough to get through this," she said.

In a statement from DPD, officers told Denver7 they've been in contact with "all parties involved in the incident." They said no arrests have been made at this time. DPD said the case is still under investigation and could not provide any further information.

"I feel like we don't matter... what happened to him doesn't matter to them. I want justice for him. He didn't deserve this," Chames said.

Von's family has launched a GoFundMe to help with his recovery. Click here to donate.