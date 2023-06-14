Denver man arrested for allegedly soliciting Texas 15-year-old

DENVER — A Denver man was arrested for allegedly soliciting a Central Texas teen.

The 15-year-old disappeared from the backyard of her home in Copperas Cove, Texas — located 75 miles north of Austin — around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. It is believed she was picked up by a man in an unknown vehicle.

The teen had been communicating with the man through social media, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Copperas Cove PD, with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety Fusion Center, identified the man as Simon Ryan Salais IV, 33, of Denver.

A criminal complaint was filed on Tuesday, and an arrest warrant was issued for Salais for online solicitation of a minor, CCPD said in a release.

Salais was taken into custody without incident at his Denver home by the Denver Police Department, according to CCPD. He is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

The missing teen was found unharmed in Denver, according to CCPD, and authorities are working to reunite her with her family. CCPD did not specify if the teen was found at Salais' home.