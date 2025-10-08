Denver high school working to raise $100,000 for community garden after EPA grant cancelled

DENVER — A Denver metro high school is working to raise $100,000 to build a community garden after the federal grant that was going to fund the buildout of the space was cut.

Florence Crittenton High School serves pregnant or parenting teens who are working toward their high school diploma or GED. The school works with Florence Crittenton Services, which offers an early childhood education center along with family support.

"Students who come to Florence Crittenton can connect with their education," said Principal Joshua Howard. "Whether they complete with their GED or whether they complete with a diploma, we're preparing them to launch into their future. We create college opportunities. We have college coursework here on campus, as well as many career opportunities, so students can explore and learn about different career pathways."

Looking out of some classrooms, students can see a garden space forming behind the building. Florence Crittenton High School worked with the Valverde Neighborhood Association and SustainEd Farms to bring this idea to life.

"I thought, well, we're a small school, it's hard to offer a lot of electives," said Howard. "Here's another way that we can bring in a class in trimester three, when it's a good time of year to be gardening, and we can bring this in and give our students another learning opportunity, another elective, also, with really some hands-on and practical learning experiences."

Matt Suprunowicz is the executive director of SustainEd Farms, a nonprofit that partners with Denver Public Schools to provide knowledge and community engagement on school campuses. Suprunowicz explained how this garden will further serve the community.

"There aren’t community gardens really in Valverde. It's also a food forest and a tree forest, and one of the more populated neighborhoods here in Denver, but it's one of our oldest neighborhoods in Denver as well. So the idea that our students, but also our community members, deserve green spaces to be able to grow their own food, learn about nutrition and sustainability, and be self-sufficient with their own nutritional needs," Suprunowicz said.

Bringing this garden project to life took many different collaborators, according to Suprunowicz. He said a $350,000 EPA grant was helping to complete the other phases of the garden, but after those funds were canceled, "it has stalled the timeline quite a bit."



While the garden has run into a funding challenge, Suprunowicz said it is not stopping the community from coming together and raising funds. A garden fiesta took place on Sept. 27, with over 30 businesses and nonprofits in attendance, and they raised close to $3,000, according to Suprunowicz.

"For these students that attend Florence Crittenton, but also residents that live in the homes right behind the school, I think they're often promised a lot, and people don't deliver. So, I'm really proud to have the team of nonprofits, but individuals that are working on this to make sure that we aren't the people that are further failing them with false promises, kind of like the federal government did for us," Suprunowicz said.

Evon Lopez, a member of the Valverde Neighborhood Association, provided Denver7 with a statement on the future of the garden.

“Although our community continues to feel the effects of redlining, the Valverde Neighborhood Association is committed to caring for and protecting our often-overlooked neighborhood. We aim to foster love and kindness to strengthen our community. We believe that true healing starts with empathy and humanity. Together, we are advocating for equity, quality, and representation in Valverde, the oldest neighborhood in Denver. Our vision for the garden stands as a beautiful symbol of these efforts." Evon Lopez, Valverde Neighborhood Association member

For those interested in supporting the garden, you can donate through the online fundraising page. An in-person fundraiser is being held on Nov. 15, and you can learn more through this link.