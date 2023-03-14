Denver Health conducting tuberculosis investigation at George Washington High School

DENVER — The Tuberculosis Clinic at The Public Health Institute at Denver Health (PHIDH) is conducting an investigation into a tuberculosis (TB) exposure at George Washington High School in Denver.

There is no ongoing risk for TB exposure, Denver Health said in a release Tuesday. It is safe for students and staff to attend school and participate in activities as normal, health officials continued.

Denver Health said those who may have been exposed to the disease have already been contacted and will be tested.

TB usually affects the lungs and is spread from person to person through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It takes several hours of exposure for a person to be at risk of infection, Denver Health said.

According to Denver Health, most people who are exposed to TB do not get infected. People who are infected cannot pass on the disease unless they are sick, officials said.

Symptoms of TB include:



Chronic cough

Fever

Night sweats that are persistent for several weeks and usually get worse

Those experiencing chronic symptoms who think they may have been exposed to tuberculosis should contact their primary care provider or the Tuberculosis Clinic. Students experiencing symptoms can visit Denver Health's health center within George Washington High School.

Additional facts can be found on the Denver Tuberculosis Clinic's website. You can also call the CO-HELP line 24/7 at 303-389-1687.