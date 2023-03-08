Denver grand jury indicts 13 alleged gang members on 255 criminal counts

DENVER — Thirteen alleged gang members were indicted by a Denver grand jury last week for 255 criminal counts involving 113 victims, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The thirteen individuals are all alleged members of the "2DS" gang, which stands for Too Damn Smooth, Too Damn Self-Made and/or Too Damn Styling, according to the DA's office.

The group is accused of violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act and perpetrating 18 shootings, including drive-by shootings. At least two of those shootings were fatal, the DA's office said.

Jesus Duran-Maldonado's death in Commerce City on February 26, 2022, and Christian Chirinos-Salazar's death in Denver on May 28, 2022, are connected to the group, according to the district attorney.

The 13 also face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated motor vehicle theft, assault, menacing and robbery.

“We believe these individuals shared a common goal of committing violence primarily against their rival gang members to gain notoriety, credibility, and perceived dominance over both their neighborhood,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement. “This is a very important development in our continuing efforts to keep the community safe from violent organized criminal activities and took a tremendous amount of work by members of my office as well as our law enforcement partners. I thank all our partner agencies.”

The thirteen people named in the indictment are:



Ali Fernando Lozano, 23

Anastasia Marie Gomez, 19

Angel Adrian Espinoza, 20

Brandon Mark Santana, 18

Emiliano German Nunez, 20

Gilberto Ulisses Torres-Pacheco, 18

Gloria Reyes, 18

Ismael Gabriel Roque, 20

Isser Daniel Mejia-Michael, 20

Jessie Anthony Vargas-Vigil, 21

Nevaeh Jordyn Alvarado, 20

Ricardo Corchado, 19

Yacob Fonseca, 20

The Denver DA's office has also opened criminal cases against each of the 13 individuals.

The indictment follows a multi-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN).

“The RAVEN task force continues to bring meaningful relief to victims, families and neighborhoods that experience violent gun crime,” RAVEN Task Force Commander Michael Gaskill said in a statement.” RAVEN’S forensic driven investigations, dedicated investigators, analysts, and support personnel coupled with a close partnership with the Denver District Attorney’s Office has resulted in a successful case investigation and made our community a safer place.”