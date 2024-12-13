Denver Fire responding to building 'collapse,' broken gas line on Federal Boulevard

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department is responding to a building "collapse" and broken gas line along Federal Boulevard in the city's Westwood neighborhood.

Just after midnight Friday, the department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was responding to a collapse near West Virginia Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Denver Fire said a vehicle struck a building and a gas line, leading to "free flowing" gas. Xcel Energy arrived and was able to shut off the gas.

The department said fire crews are working to shore up the building. Northbound Federal is shut down in the area.

The Denver Police Department is also responding to a shooting in the 400 block of South Federal. One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

It is unclear if the shooting and the crash are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.