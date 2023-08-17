Denver family loses 3 cars in hit-and-runs after city reconfigures cul-de-sac

DENVER — A Denver family says it has lost three cars in hit-and-run crashes after the city reconfigured a nearby cul-de-sac.

The Johnson family moved into their house in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in 1999. Their home used to be located next to a cul-de-sac.

The City of Denver opened up the cul-de-sac and put in a road about two years ago, according to the Johnsons. Since then, the family says they've had to deal with a lot of traffic and frequent car crashes in the area.

Elvin Johnson said his family has lost three vehicles to hit-and-run crashes. Two of the cars were hit while parked in the driveway. The third car was hit when it was parked on the street in front of his home.

“My biggest concerns is my property and, you know, the things that I'm losing, you know, when no one's being accountable for it. It’s just coming out of my pocket," said Johnson.

He said drivers are constantly speeding, and when they don't make the turn, they end up in the nearby field or in his yard.

"I've had a few times I've been out here shoveling and people come around that corner," said Johnson. "You feel like you have to turn around and run, you know, because they're coming towards you.”

The incidents have caused damage to his fencing, plants, trees and vehicles. Some of that damage was still visible when Denver7 was at the home on Thursday.

Johnson said it has cost his family thousands of dollars in property damage.

Denver7 took the Johnsons' concerns to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI). A spokesperson said they will be looking into the area to see what can be done.

“Some way to slow these people down or some barricade to protect my house and property," said Johnson.