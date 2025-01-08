Denver drivers rush to install snow tires, leaving tire centers busier than usual

DENVER — As the first snow of 2025 blanketed Denver on Tuesday, drivers rushed to tire centers to equip their vehicles with snow tires for safer driving in hazardous conditions.

Krystian Rogoz, store manager at Les Schwab Tire Center in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, noted an influx of customers as the winter weather set in.

“We’ve been quite busy, not just today but over the last few months,” he said.

Richard Butler

With each snowfall, Rogoz said he sees a noticeable spike in business as people become more aware of the importance of maintaining tire safety during winter months.

“Especially at higher speeds, stability, traction, braking distance and handling are crucial,” Rogoz said. “When the snow flies, it can get dangerous on the roads.”

Rogoz told Denver7 that many vehicles today are all-wheel drive, making it easier to gain initial traction. However, winter tires still play a vital role when it comes to braking.

“Getting going doesn’t seem to be as big of a problem as stopping for a lot of cars. And that’s really where winter tires come in,” Rogoz explained.

Snow tires are built with specific features designed to enhance safety. Numerous sipes or cuts in the tread blocks create higher friction with the ground, allowing for improved stopping power on slick surfaces.

“Softer rubber compounds definitely increase your traction levels on wet, slippery, slick surfaces,” Rogoz noted.

He also advised that while traditional winter tires are optimal, all-season tires are a practical substitute for those who prefer not to change tires seasonally.

“They are designed to be left on the vehicle year-round and provide adequate traction even in the wintertime, but definitely not as good as winter tires,” Rogoz said.

Richard Butler

With more snow forecasted in the coming days, the demand for tires will continue to grow. Rogoz encouraged customers to visit the Les Schwab website for more information and customer reviews about different tire options.

“We’ve got different options for different price points, which will work for any customer that walks in through the door,” he said.

As the team prepared for a long night ahead, Rogoz reiterated their commitment to community safety.

“By having safe tires, we’re not putting anybody else in danger,” he said. “We’re here to help our customers in our community.”