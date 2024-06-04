Denver Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez ‘exposed to unknown substance’ during public event, police says

DENVER — A Denver councilwoman is recovering after coming into contact with what she called “contaminated documents” at a public event recently. The Denver Police Department is now investigating.

Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7 in south central Denver, said in a Facebook post Monday that she was temporarily suspending in-person constituent hours after the incident, which caused her to fall sick.

Alvidrez said her staff had added safety measures “to prevent this happening again.”

The councilwoman did not go into further detail about the incident.

In an email, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department said detectives were investigating the matter, only describing the incident as an exposure to “an unknown substance.”

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday in the case.

