Denver City Council to vote Monday on Ball Arena redevelopment plans converting parking lots to neighborhood

DENVER — The future plans for a mixed-use neighborhood surrounding Ball Arena will now be in the hands of Denver City Council who vote on Monday whether to rezone about 70 acres of land around the arena.

This week, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) came to an agreement with neighborhood associations regarding how the development would benefit the area providing affordable housing, an on-site early learning center, along with a "first hire" opportunity for Denver residents.

Nolan Hahn, president of La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association, explained the benefits this new development would have on neighboring areas and bringing affordable housing into the community.

"It's so helpful to have these job opportunities, so close to our neighborhood, these entertainment opportunities, so close to our neighborhood, a new park, and most of all just new homes, like we are so desperate for new homes and this puts a ton of right here," Hahn said.

In the Ball Arena Community Benefits Agreement, Hahn explained the different ways members of the community will be supported through this development where 18% of the units would be used for affordable housing and 20% of contracted businesses will be small, minority or women owned.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

"Those are going to allow a lot of people who are just like looking to start a business and they cannot afford a big old retail space, they're really expensive, but they can maybe start small somewhere and so that's going to be really great, really excited," Hahn said.

City council will also consider if the project would be exempted from the historic view plane restrictionthat is in place so buildings do not block the views of the mountains. For those who live in high rise buildings, like Nicandria Nungaray, she said her building has already held a meeting to hear these concerns.

"I've heard that they're looking to develop it and that there is a concern on the mountain views. We recently had a board meeting about it. I just wasn't able to attend, but it was about the concerns that residents here have on whether or not it would block the views," Nungaray said.

For others, they are fans of what could be Denver's newest home, sharing how this development would extend downtown and link surrounding neighborhoods in a walkable way.

"I'm all for it," Kate Olsen, who moved out to Colorado in 2019, said. "I think the more that we can put around some of those central highlights of Denver, like Ball Arena, and just having more to do around those areas, [is] a great highlight to kind of expand the downtown Denver area."

In regards to the city council meeting on Monday, Hahn said, "I think we're expecting it all to go well, I think all the surrounding community is really excited for this, we want this project to happen."