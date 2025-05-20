Denver City Council delays vote on National Western Center expansion project to June

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday delayed a vote on a proposed $800 million expansion of the National Western Center (NWC) to June 2.

The delay comes amid growing calls from some nearby residents for stronger community investment.

The redevelopment plan — funded through tourism taxes approved by voters in 2015 — includes constructing a new equestrian center and a 160-room hotel as part of a long-term vision to transform the site into a year-round destination.

Denver City Council Rendering of proposed hotel

City leaders say the investment will boost tourism, support Denver’s agricultural heritage, and revitalize the surrounding area.

“This is going to be a real economic driver for that neighborhood, in a way that we think will help bridge divides in that neighborhood and bring economic opportunity,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

Some residents in Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea — communities adjacent to the site — support the project and are eager to see it unfold. A group of them wrote a letter in support of the project.

"We support the National Western Center because we have seen a genuine intention to uplift our neighborhoods, through the promise of dignified jobs, the development of a future community center, and ongoing engagement with residents," they said. "Many of us have participated in conversations, community events, and have witnessed the effort to include local voices in shaping these projects. That gives us hope."

But some residents have voiced concerns about potential gentrification, displacement, and whether the community will share in the project's benefits.

Denver City Council Rendering of future equestrian center

At the center of the debate is funding for the Community Investment Fund (CIF), a community-led initiative created in 2017 as part of the original partnership agreement for the redevelopment. The fund aims to support local projects that foster healthy, thriving neighborhoods, particularly for residents impacted by decades of underinvestment and harmful policies.

CIF is partially funded by a voluntary “round-up” program, where customers at NWC campus retailers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to the fund.

“The main concern is about the levels of investments,” said Alfonso Espino, a member of the CIF.

Espino said CIF is requesting $16 million, which he said would be about 1% of the total public investment in the project.

“What we asked for from the city and the National Western Center was to come to the table and find a creative solution to find some upfront investment for the Community Investment Fund that could help us do things like kickstart a revolving loan fund that could do [some things] like investing into small businesses,” said Espino.

Brad Buchanan, the CEO of the National Western Center Authority, said there’s no way to provide CIF with what they’re asking for right now.

“They're asking for a $16 million upfront payment. We just don't have a source for that,” said Buchanan.

He said CIF will get all of what they’re requesting over time.

“It'll come over time,” Buchanan said. “We estimate those funds over time to be over $22 million.”

On Monday night, the city council decided to delay a vote on the NWC expansion project until June 2, giving both sides more time to negotiate.