Denver Christkindlmarket illustrator signs 2024 mugs for collectors before supply runs out

DENVER — Every year, the Denver Christkindlmarket sells out of its official holiday mugs and steins before the event comes to a close. This year, the illustrator signed the tableware for collectors.

The Denver Christkindlmarket is a winter wonderland that lights up downtown's Civic Center Park with the colors of Christmas. The cherished holiday tradition is produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter.

The German-style holiday market has plenty of tasty foods, drinks, and gifts for someone special this holiday season, as well as tons of magical entertainment for everyone to enjoy each year. The event is open to the public and there is no entry fee.

Richard Butler

Each year, the Denver Christkindlmarket produces thousands of mugs and steins unique to the Mile High City, and each year, officials sell out of the mugs before the market comes to an end. This year's mug designer, Jay Peteranetz, traveled to Colorado to sign mugs for collectors.

Peteranetz is a Colorado native and professor of illustration at the Savannah College of Art and Design. This was his eighth year designing for Denver's Christkindlmarket but his first time signing his creations.

The mug's design is different each year but always unique to Denver.

"I grew up here. Knowing Denver and knowing the landmarks, knowing what makes this place special is a big part of what I try to bring to the mugs every year," said Peteranetz. "Just trying to find something new and unique that is Denver-based and Denver-oriented that we can bring onto the mug every year is where I start. This year is the State Capitol. The icon of downtown in my opinion is that nice big gold dome on top of the State Capitol building. So I really wanted to show that off."

Richard Butler

Peteranetz said the Denver Christkindlmarket is one of his favorite places to be during the holiday season.

"Another big thing that is so good about this market is the family-oriented nature of it," he said.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Denver Christkindlmarket. You can catch your favorite Denver7 reporters and anchors reading holiday stories as part of Denver7 Holiday Story Time every Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The Denver Christkindlmarket is happening now through Dec. 23 in Denver's Civic Center Park.