Denver based T-shirt business featured in this Sunday's Oscar nominee gift bags

DENVER — A Denver-based apparel company will have their product featured in this year’s gift bags for Academy Award nominated actors and directors.

Bored Rebel makes a graphic undershirt. Founder and CEO Stacy Flax came up with the idea when she noticed her husband’s socks and underwear had fun graphics on them, but his undershirts were just plain white.

“When I initially started talking to people about printing graphics on undershirts, it sounds very rebellious, but the trick with this is that the print falls under that thick part of the fabric by the buttons on a dress shirt, so it doesn't show through,” Flax explained.

Flax just moved Bored Rebel to Denver from Virginia where she started the company three years ago. Back then, she decided to email a marketing firm that distributes the gift bags to Oscar nominated actors and directors. For the past two years, nominees like Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling have received the shirts with fun slogans on them, based on their personalities or performances.

“Bradley Cooper last year got 'Maestro,' and Ryan Gosling got 'it's a pink world,' Flax said.

This year, in wake of the Los Angeles fires, the nominees will get a t-shirt that says 'LA Strong' in addition to a fun shirt. Bored Rebel is also donating one shirt for every shirt purchased through the month of March to support fire victims.