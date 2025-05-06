Denver Animal Shelter partners with Soul Dogs Inc. to help animals and people with disabilities thrive

DENVER — Inside Denver Animal Shelter, a new partnership is helping more than just pets, it’s also empowering people with disabilities through the healing power of canine companionship.

The shelter recently teamed up with Soul Dogs, Inc., a Colorado nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, including those who are deaf or on the autism spectrum. Together, they’ve launched a volunteer-based dog training program aimed at improving shelter dogs’ adoptability while giving participants valuable vocational experience.

“It’s a win-win for both the shelter animals and also for the participants,” said Melanie Sobel, director of Denver Animal Protection.

Richard Butler

Soul Dogs apprentices have joined the volunteer program, working hands-on with dogs at the shelter. Through basic obedience and socialization exercises, the program helps dogs learn appropriate behavioral skills that can make a major difference when it comes to finding a forever home.

“It’s giving them a wide variety of dogs to work with and gain skills,” Sobel said. “And our dogs get the benefit of the socialization and attention from them, which is wonderful.”

Among the volunteers is Aubrey Labella, who is deaf and has been with Soul Dogs since 2020. She visits the shelter with the help of an interpreter, guiding dogs through commands like “sit,” “lay down,” and “wait” using sign language and patience.

“They do learn. They learn how to communicate with me, even though I’m deaf,” Labella said. “They eventually learn the signs and my voice. It makes me feel so proud of myself.”

Richard Butler

Labella hopes to become a professional trainer one day. Her calm energy and dedication have earned her respect from shelter staff and fellow volunteers alike.

“We laugh, we play. I give them toys. I just spend time with them. It’s so fun,” Labella said. “When we’re together, it just feels like we’re best friends.”

Sobel said the collaboration with Soul Dogs has brought tremendous benefits to the shelter.

“Through socialization and TLC from staff and volunteers, they blossom into this wonderful animal,” she said. “We’ll do it until Soul Dogs says they don’t want to do it anymore.”

While the program is still in its early months, both organizations see a bright future ahead, one where animals and people help each other grow, build confidence, and find connection.