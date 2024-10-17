Denver Animal Shelter encourages DPS students to consider career in veterinary science amid vet shortage

DENVER — In partnership with Denver Public Schools, Denver Animal Shelter is hosting students this week to expose them to the multiple careers that can be found in veterinary science.

This week marks National Veterinary Technician Week. The shelter is hoping to inspire the next generation amid the nation's current veterinarian shortage.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need 40,000 new vets by the year 2030.\

"There's a natural affinity between animals and kids," said Melanie Sobel, director of Denver Animal Protection. "We wanted to bring them to a shelter to show them there is veterinarians and we have registered vet techs, but there's a whole plethora of career opportunities and pathways."

Students from Bryant Webster Elementary toured the shelter on Tuesday. Second-grader Kristabelle Gonzalez loves animals, especially her dog, Barbie. She said she had a blast visiting the shelter.

"It was fun looking at dogs and cats. I really like when my dog, Barbie, plays around and she sniffs me," said Gonzalez.

When asked, Gonzalez said she wants to become a firefighter or police officer. Patricia Crystal, a veterinarian at Denver Animal Shelter, said she did not want to be a veterinarian when she was a child. She said she made that decision later in life.

"I didn't necessarily know I always wanted to do veterinary medicine, but I was really interested in public health and infectious disease and I love animals, so that's what ultimately led me here," said Crystal. "Our overall standard for what animal health is has increased over time, and with that, just comes more demand for veterinary services."

An estimated 155 students from nine DPS schools will visit the shelter this week.