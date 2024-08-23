Denver Animal Protection needs help locating stray dog that was shot in the face

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is asking for the public's help in locating a stray dog that was shot in the face.

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), the Australian shepherd has been on the run since April. Denver Animal Protection (DAP) officers have received numerous calls about him from all over the city, the DDPHE said.

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

DAP officers have set traps for him, but the dog is "extremely smart, very evasive and skittish." On Thursday, DDPHE learned that the dog was shot in the face. The department is looking to capture him in order to give him "the medical care he needs."

The dog has primarily been reported in the area of 400 S. Tejon Street.

If you do see the dog, do not approach or run after him. DDPHE is asking people to confine him in their yard, shed, or garage if possible and call 720-913-2080.