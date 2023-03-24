Denver Academy of Torah students learn life-saving skills

DENVER — The Denver Academy of Torah held an event Friday to teach students first responder techniques that could potentially save lives.

Certified emergency medical technicians taught students how to perform the Heimlich maneuver and CPR.

“The purpose of the events of today was to really engage our students in seeing what it means to be a first responder,” said Lisa Stroll, Denver Academy of Torah head of school. "To hear the question, 'Who would want to save a life if they could save a life?' and to see an entire room of kids raise their hand and to see one of our students learn how to do chest compression, it's invaluable. We want all of our students to take an active role in being able to save a life one day, and this is just something that brings it to them that much sooner.”

The event was organized by Rabbi Yonatan Nuszen, Denver NCSY and the youth rabbi at Aish of the Rockies.

A World War II veteran also took part in the event, allowing students to tour an ambulance he donated to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service provider.

“It makes me feel sad that there's so much war going on in the world, when I would hope that there’s peace,” said Avi Akenaci, an eight grade student. “Now, I'll be able to help people out if it ever comes to that, and there's an emergency and no one else is there.”

Eighth grader Dalia Archandorski said she also enjoyed learning new skills.

“I just felt like it's really nice to know I can do something in an emergency and could maybe save someone, someone's life,” Archandorski said.

At a time when Colorado has experienced tragedy in unsuspecting places, Stroll said she wants her students to be prepared.