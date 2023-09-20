Denver 911 services operational again after brief power outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the emergency communications center, the Denver Public Safety Department announced. All Denver 911 services are operational.

DENVER — 911 calls in Denver may be delayed due to a power outage, the Denver Public Safety Department announced.

There is a power outage at the emergency communications center, according to the department.

911 calls are being routed to neighboring jurisdictions, meaning there could be delays, the department said.

Denver Police Department's non-emergency line is still working. Those in need of police response for non-emergencies can call 720-913-2000.

This is a developing story.