Defendant sentenced to life in prison for killing DPS teacher of more than two decades

DENVER — A defendant was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman who served as a teacher within Denver Public Schools for more than two decades.

Shayna Johnson, 43, was shot and killed in the 3100 block of West Ohio Avenue on Aug. 2, 2023. At the time, she was a restorative practice coordinator at Denver's Castro Elementary School, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Her family told Denver7 that Johnson spent her career at three DPS schools. At the time of her death, Johnson had already set up her classroom for the upcoming school year.



Donte Ellis was arrested in connection with the shooting. According to Johnson's brother, RJ, his sister's killer was someone she supported with things like food, transportation, and a place to live.

"She was murdered by the same person that she helped," RJ said in August 2023.

On Monday, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that Ellis was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In a statement, Denver District Attorney John Walsh said, “Shayna Johnson was a beloved mother and friend, and a dedicated special education coordinator who was passionately committed to improving the lives of her students. Her murder was a senseless act of violence. I hope this verdict provides a measure of comfort and a sense of closure to Shayna’s family, friends, students and colleagues, and to all those whose lives she touched."

Walsh continued, "I want to recognize the prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose work resulted in this successful outcome. I also want to thank the jurors in the case for their service and dedication.”

Johnson left behind two children. A GoFundMe fundraiser collected $9,790 to help her family.