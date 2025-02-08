CSP: Unknown substance found in package sent to Colorado representative not a threat

DENVER — An unknown substance found in a package sent to a Colorado lawmaker's office was not a threat, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a staff aide opened a package sent to Colorado Representative Junie Joseph's office. CSP said the package contained an "unknown substance."

According to CSP, investigators spoke with the constituent who sent the package, and they did not indicate a threat. The agency's Hazardous Materials (HazMat) team also tested the sample, which came back negative, meaning "no threat was immediately detected."

Rep. Joseph's office was temporarily closed but did reopen for the day. CSP said regular business at the Capitol was not disrupted.