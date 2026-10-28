CSP investigating after device ‘designed to look like an explosive’ was left outside Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol are investigating after a suspicious device “designed to look like an explosive device” was left outside one of the entrances of the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday.

The CSP responded to the State Capitol at around 10:34 a.m. after the suspicious device was found on a windowsill outside of the east Capitol entrance, according to a news release.

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The Capitol was evacuated at approximately 11:12 a.m. as a precaution and the areas was sealed off. Lincoln Street and 14th Avenue were closed, troopers said.

The Denver Police Department Bomb Squad arrived on scene at approximately 11:14 a.m. After testing, the device was found not to be a threat to the public. The evacuation order was lifted at 11:49 a.m. and both roads were reopened to traffic.

The Colorado State Patrol has identified a person of interest who may have information about this device. There is no ongoing hazard at the Capitol.