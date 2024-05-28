Community launches fundraiser to save Atzlan Theatre in Denver's Santa Fe Arts District

DENVER — The community is coming together to try to save the historic Aztlan Theatre, located in Denver's Art District on Sante Fe, after a rise in property taxes may soon for them to sell.

The mission-style theater was built in 1927 and originally named the Santa Fe Theatre.

Tim Correa and his wife, Aurora, have owned it for more than 50 years after purchasing it in 1972, renaming it as the Atzlan Theatre, in reference to the mythical place of origin of the Aztec people, whose empire spanned what is now central and southern Mexico.

In the 70s, the Correas said the Aztlan Theatre was a place where Chicanos would gather and catch Spanish-American films before it transitioned into a music venue and bar in the 1980s.

The owners said over 100 bands have played at the iconic venue over the past several years including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, AFI, and Run-DMC.

But a rise in property taxes may soon force them to sell.

The couple tells Denver7 that recently, customers signed a petition asking the city to support them in decreasing their property taxes, many expressing how special this theater is to the community. But the property taxes were not reduced.

"They don't consider the, you know, the condition or the income of the building," said Correa.

The community has since launched a fundraiser with a goal of raising $30,000. Part of the money would help the Correas cover property taxes that are due in June, as well as pay for repairs needed at the theatre.

Denver7 spoke with Rose Sanchez, who said she's been going to Atzlan Theatre for more than 20 years.

"I can't remember if it was word of mouth or I just noticed the theater in the neighborhood," said Sanchez. "It means a lot to me because it is like a cornerstone of the community, of the Santa Fe Arts District."

Sanchez said the theatre has become a second home to her and the Correas have become more like family.

"The feeling of warmth and community. And it's like, the social center. It's very relaxed. It's a fun place to hang out," she said.

The theater is still open every Friday at 5:30 p.m. and every first Friday of the month they feature live music.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the fundraiser.