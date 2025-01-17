Colorado nonprofit gifts RV to firefighter who lost home in Los Angeles-area fires

DENVER — A Denver man is stepping up to help families who have lost everything in the Los Angeles-area fires.

Woody Faircloth, founder of Emergency RV, said his team will donate an RV to Pasadena firefighter Chien Yu, who lost his home while battling the fires last week.

"It's amazing. It's all I really want to do. I mean, when you provide something as basic, such a basic human need as shelter, to a family, I mean, it's life-changing for them. And it's been life-changing for us," Faircloth said.

Denver7 spoke with Yu over FaceTime on Friday, who said he couldn't believe his family would be getting this help.

"I was in shock. I was, I couldn't believe it," Yu said, "I had to double-check and make sure I wasn't getting scammed or anything. You know, like, it's surreal."

Yu is encouraging others who want to help to donate to Faircloth's nonprofit and its mission.

"If you can help them help others like myself and our situation, please help them. They've been amazing. You know, be kind, love one another. You know, if there's someone going through something, be kind," Yu added.

Faircloth and his daughter, Luna, donated their first RV back in 2018 to a family that lost everything in the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. That RV was purchased with money from a GoFundMe that Faircloth created after seeing the need and wanting to help.

"Channel 7 showed up and did a little 30-second story about us driving that first RV to California, and it just kind of blew up. By the time we got there, we had four RVs to deliver families," he said.

Faircloth said his nonprofit began not long after that. Since the first donation, his daughter and their team have donated more than 200 RVs to families impacted by natural disasters nationwide. Denver7 spoke to Faircloth and his daughter in August 2023 following the Maui wildfire.

"When you go home... that's where you exhale and you can completely be yourself. And that's where your family and your friends come. And, you know, to lose that, it's incomprehensible," he said. "Every one of these deliveries is a miracle. I mean, it's an absolute miracle to be able to do this work, and we're just so blessed to be able to do it."

If you'd like to donate to Emergency RV, click here.