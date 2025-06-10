Colorado law enforcement agencies will monitor, respond if necessary to planned Denver ICE protest Tuesday

DENVER — A protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its policies is scheduled to happen at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

It'll be the second day of local communities in Colorado making their voices heard as other cities and states across the country participate in anti-ICE protests.

On Monday, a group protested outside of the ICE GEO facility for months, showed their support and solidarity for protesters in Los Angeles.

"Starting like almost two weeks ago now, people ICE specifically has been targeting immigrants at courthouses across the country, and we've seen that this has been a large escalation in their tactics," Brandon Gehrke-Quintanilla, the co-founder of Aurora Unidos CSO, said. "Community members in LA and across the country have been fighting back against that."

CO enforcement agencies will monitor, respond to planned ICE protest Tuesday

Typically, when there's a protest at the Colorado State Capitol, a permit is filed. Denver7 reached out to Colorado State Patrol, asking if a permit was filed for Tuesday's planned protest.

A spokesperson told Denver7 no permit was filed, which means there's no indication of just how many people may show up.

Denver7 also reached out to the Denver Police Department about how it expects to respond, if officers are needed.

They provided the following statement:

DPD is aware of a planned demonstration in Denver on Tuesday. DPD will monitor any demonstrations and have resources available to respond, if necessary, to address any safety issues. We do not share specific planning or staffing strategies for safety reasons. The department respects people’s right to demonstrate and encourage demonstrations be conducted in a safe and lawful manner.

The protest is expected to start at 5:30 p.m.