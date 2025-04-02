Colorado fitness program for seniors incorporates variety to improve wellness, prevent injury

DENVER — Residents at Balfour Central Park in Denver have embraced a unique approach to wellness and prevention of injury and illness.

The program, provided by Ascend Performance Training, is designed to be adaptable to the individual needs of its senior participants.

For the past year, residents have participated in a variety of fitness activities, from boxing to breath work. Balfour is one of several retirement communities benefiting from the expertise of Ascend’s founders, Bret Huotari and Tripp Parks.

“From start to finish, you're doing something. It's active. You're engaging,” Huotari said, emphasizing the program’s focus on movement.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Co-founder of Ascend Performance Training, Tripp Parks, leads a breath and mobility exercise at Balfour Senior Living in Central Park.

The classes incorporate diverse elements of health and fitness, including core strength, dexterity drills, and even music. The goal is not just to exercise but to educate seniors on the importance of fitness in preventing hospital visits and improving quality of life.

“[For] these seniors, risk of falling, risk of injury, and making sure that we're putting them on a program to make sure that they not only avoid the hospital overall but especially avoid repeat visits,” Parks said.

In addition to group classes, residents can receive personalized health assessments, allowing Huotari and Parks to tailor programs to individual needs. The assessments cover nutrition, appropriate supplements, sleep, and specific exercise routines designed to address personal health challenges.

The inspiration for this initiative stemmed from a personal experience in Parks’ family. When his mother suffered a stroke and subsequently dealt with dementia, he recognized the need for greater awareness and preventive care in senior health.

"We take care of our house, we take care of our car, but the last thing we do is take care of ourselves," Parks explained.

Colin Riley, Denver7 The program has evolved to include live music, played by Parks or Houtari, to motivate and engage the memory of participants.

Barbara Van Skoik, a resident at Balfour living with Parkinson’s disease, finds tremendous value in the program.

“This is the best exercise you can do for it,” she said, noting that remaining active is crucial for managing her condition.

Van Skoik has attended nearly every class over the past year and feels empowered by her progress.

“I did it again, and I'm going to continue to do it as long as I can,” she said.

Van Skoik’s friend, Penny Cody, joined the program after being inspired by Van Skoik’s dedication to fitness.

“It's good for me to do it. So rather than doing nothing, even if it hurts a little bit, you need to just still work on it,” Cody said.

Huotari and Parks are committed to fostering a sense of community among participants, recognizing the importance of social interaction in enhancing well-being.

“It may sound cheesy, but we’re just trying to make people smile,” Parks said. “It's amazing how much laughing and having that community can affect your life.”

Their program has seen remarkable engagement, with some residents, including a 102-year-old participant, attending every class without fail. Residents like Van Skoik view Huotari and Parks not just as trainers but as part of their extended family.

“Brett and Tripp are great. I look at them as friends, part of our family here,” she said.

As the fitness classes evolve, the founders remain dedicated to enhancing the overall wellness experience for seniors. For more information about Ascend Performance Training, visit their website.