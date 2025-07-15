Colfax Ave Indie Week returns with tattoos, tote bags, and hope amid construction

DENVER — Businesses along East Colfax are turning frustration into celebration.

With ongoing construction for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project disrupting traffic and visibility, more than 40 small businesses between Grant and Josephine streets are banding together for the sixth annual Colfax Ave Indie Week, a seven-day campaign to support local shops through events, promotions, and pop-ups.

Since breaking ground in late 2023, the East Colfax BRT project has brought lane closures, blocked sidewalks, and reduced parking to one of Denver’s most iconic corridors. While the long-term plan promises faster transit and improved infrastructure, small business owners say the short-term effects are cutting deep.

Many storefronts are obscured behind fencing and equipment, leaving regular customers unsure of where — or whether — they can access their favorite shops.

At Capitol Hill Books, former owner Holly Brooks said customers often can’t access the entrance or park affordably nearby.

“Sometimes the parking lot next to us charges $40, and they’re not going to spend $40 to come in and buy a $5 book,” Brooks said.

To bring shoppers back, Capitol Hill Books is one of eight businesses participating in the Colfax Comeback Bag program. Customers who spend $25 or more receive a reusable tote bag and 10% off future purchases when they bring it back. The deal runs through July 20.

Further down on Colfax, Conspiracy Theory Tattoo is gearing up for a flash tattoo event and impromptu block party outside their shop.

“We’ll have flash tattoos available at special pricing,” said co-owner Molly Christopher. “We’re putting up a big (BRT) arch, and we’re going to have carnival games and all kinds of fun stuff available for folks that want to come down.”

Christopher said the construction has made it harder for customers to find parking or even see that the shop is open. But she’s optimistic that the attention from Indie Week will help bring some energy back to the street.

“It’s definitely posing a very different set of hurdles,” she said. “But we’re trying to stay as positive and hopeful as possible… despite the construction.”

The week’s events include a $500 cash prize karaoke night at the Satire Lounge, a daytime “dance and drip” coffee party, and a self-guided Colfax bar crawl. Several businesses are offering one-time-only discounts, flash sales, or free gifts with purchase.



Check out a map of the businesses participating in Colfax Indie Week below

Colfax Ave Indie Week runs July 14–20. You can find a full list of participating businesses on their website and a map of locations below.