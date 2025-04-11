City of Dever giving $10,000 grants to small businesses wanting to go green

DENVER — The City of Denver is giving away $10,000 to business owners looking to reduce waste or become more sustainable but can't front the cost on their own.

Applications for the Certifiably Green Denver mini-grants are now open for 2025.

"I needed something, some more food and diversity around here," said Kim Le, owner of Sesame Sandwich Shop in City Park West.

Le also owns Playground Eats, a wholesale kitchen at the Denver International Airport.

"Our ovens are used constantly, daily, all the time," she said. "I wanted this shop to be part of the community, for the community. I knew that we wanted to also contribute, and contributing means understanding sustainability."

Between all the costs of running a business, every penny counts.

"We were looking for some support," she said of her previous applications for the Certifiably Green Denver Mini Grants.

Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency hopes to remove some of the barriers business owners face.

"You can imagine a gas fryer in a restaurant being a very typical kitchen appliance. But when you think about the price of a typical model that's not energy efficient — about $1,500 — and a model that is very energy efficient — $7,000 [or] $8,000 — then you see the barriers to buying something that's very energy efficient," said Gerardo Aguilera, Certifiably Green Denver program administrator.

Using the grant and assistance from the city's sustainability experts, Le was able to change out one of the older traditional ovens in her wholesale kitchen for an energy-efficient one. They also swapped out one-time-use cups for glasses at Sesame Sandwiches.

"It means a lot to be able to trim down every little detail," said Le. "Cost alone, you're going to be saving cost on your business."

Whether a business has a big project, like new appliances, or something smaller, Aguilera said it's worth it to apply and see what they can help with. The city typically accepts 30 applicants per year.

For more information and to apply, click here.