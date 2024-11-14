City of Denver opens resource spaces for immigrant community amid uncertainty

DENVER — Amid uncertainty regarding immigration in the U.S., the City of Denver is making sure the immigrant community knows what resources are available to them.

The city's Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Division held its first resource open space on Wednesday at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library in the city's West Colfax neighborhood.

"We are still here," said Atim Otii, director of the city's Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Division.

Otii told Denver7 that the division is dedicated to giving immigrants throughout the Denver metro access to every kind of resource they may need in the coming months.

"I think there's a lot of angst around, you know, what changes could be coming, and how those changes at the national level could impact them at the local level," Otii said. "As a public servant, quite frankly, I'm just doing my job and trying to honor what the community wants."

Otii said once the November election concluded, the city began mobilizing resources and information for the immigrant community.

"You've got immigration legal services that are available. We have a Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund," she said. "Those local nonprofit legal service providers, their information will be listed there."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's office echoed that message, saying in a statement, "We know this is a time of great uncertainty for many living in our city and our country. It is vitally important that all Denverites – whether they recently arrived or otherwise – know that our values have not changed, and that we remain committed to supporting our residents. We will continue to work with the immigrant population in the coming weeks, months, and years to ensure folks have access to available resources and accurate information."

Otii said the purpose of these resource spaces is to keep as many community members informed as possible.

There will be several more resource spaces open through the end of the week. Locations and times are as follows:

Thursday, November 14



Montbello Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Schlessman Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

