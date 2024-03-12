City of Denver moves 95 people out of encampment in Lincoln Park neighborhood

DENVER — The City of Denver on Tuesday moved 95 people out of a homeless encampment at W Colfax Ave and Umatilla Street in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

A majority of the encampment residents were moved to a new micro-community in the Overland neighborhood, which features 60 tiny homes.

“From living outside on the streets, where they’re exposed to weather and elements and danger, to indoors, where they can get connected to wrap-around support services,” said Derek Woodbury, communications specialist for the City of Denver’s Department of Housing and Stability (HOST). “Incredible efforts to get people indoors to stability and connected to services.”

Those who were not moved to the micro-community were placed in one of the city's hotel shelters.

“This is a lot better of a situation instead of just kicking us out like we’re roaches,” said Jessi Patikan, who has been living on the streets for seven years now. “I’m going to a women’s only and LGBTQ community.”

“A chance to get going again,” said a man named Taylor in the Lincoln Park encampment.

Each of the tiny homes features a bed, a desk and a floor heater. There are also two community rooms with amenities.

“Showers, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry,” said Jose Salas, spokesperson for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

As the buses rolled out, HOST pledged to make good on a promise to get people off the streets and into permanent.

“A pathway to permanent housing,” Woodbury said.

As of March 4, the Johnston administration has moved 1,293 people indoors. Of those, only 369 (29%) have been moved into permanent housing. A majority of the people — 786 (61%) — have been in city shelters for 30 days or more. Fifty-two people (4%) are "no longer indoors" while 28 people (2%) have been sheltered for less than 30 days.