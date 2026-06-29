Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

City of Denver considers removing duplicate childcare licensing requirement

If approved, providers would no longer need to pay the city’s licensing fees which currently range from $25 to $200 and would only need to meet the state’s licensing requirements.
City of Denver considers removing duplicate childcare licensing requirement
U.S. child care
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Childcare businesses could face one less hurdle to keeping the doors open as part of a proposal before Denver City Council Monday.

Right now, Denver is one of only two local governments in Colorado that requires a separate local childcare business license, in addition to a state license.

City leaders say the local license does not add any additional health or safety protections, and the proposal would remove the outdated and duplicate regulations while aligning the city rules with state law.

  • Watch the full story in the video player below.
City of Denver considers removing duplicate childcare licensing requirement

If approved, providers would no longer need to pay the city’s licensing fees which currently range from $25 to $200 and would only need to meet the state’s licensing requirements.

City staff said Denver Public Health would still inspect facilities, investigate complaints and enforce health and sanitation standards.

Denver leaders say the change would make the process of opening a child care facility easier and cheaper within Denver while maintaining the same level of oversight for families.

This proposal is going before council members at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

sophia villalba updated cta pic.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Sophia Villalba
Denver7’s Sophia Villalba covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering education. If you’d like to get in touch with Sophia, fill out the form below to send her an email.

adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter