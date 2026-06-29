DENVER — Childcare businesses could face one less hurdle to keeping the doors open as part of a proposal before Denver City Council Monday.

Right now, Denver is one of only two local governments in Colorado that requires a separate local childcare business license, in addition to a state license.

City leaders say the local license does not add any additional health or safety protections, and the proposal would remove the outdated and duplicate regulations while aligning the city rules with state law.



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City of Denver considers removing duplicate childcare licensing requirement

If approved, providers would no longer need to pay the city’s licensing fees which currently range from $25 to $200 and would only need to meet the state’s licensing requirements.

City staff said Denver Public Health would still inspect facilities, investigate complaints and enforce health and sanitation standards.

Denver leaders say the change would make the process of opening a child care facility easier and cheaper within Denver while maintaining the same level of oversight for families.

This proposal is going before council members at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.