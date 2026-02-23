City of Denver announces pause on new data centers, working to establish 'clear and consistent' guardrails

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has announced a moratorium on new data centers in Denver.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the pause allows city leaders to establish "clear and consistent" guardrails, while "protecting resources and preserving our quality of life."

The mayor went on to say he expects the process of coming up with and determining those guardrails will likely last "several months" and "will allow the city to review and strengthen regulations around the sites."

During the pause, the city said it will review "data-center specific regulations around responsible land, energy, and water use as well as zoning and affordability for ratepayers."

The city said it plans to launch a process that collaborates with members of the community as well as climate experts and industry leaders who will work to clarify guidance and create policy.