Cinnamon, Denver Zoo's coppery titi monkey, dies at 31

DENVER — Cinnamon, the Denver Zoo's coppery titi monkey, died this week. She was 31.

Cinnamon was the oldest titi monkey in North America, and was one of three coppery titi monkeys in North American zoos, the Denver Zoo said in a Facebook post announcing her passing.

Joel Sartore via The Denver Zoo A coppery titi monkey (Callicebus cupreus) at the Denver Zoo.

She lived with several different primate species over the years and "was fast friends with every monkey she met," the zoo said. Her favorite activity was grooming her companions.

"More recently, she could be seen twisting her tail with our Bolivian gray titi “Henderson” or giving our white-faced saki monkey “Oz” a new hairdo," officials said.

Cinnamon captured the hearts of everyone she met, including her keepers, who she had a special relationship with.

"She was very trusting, allowing keepers to give her voluntary injections or going into a crate for a veterinary exam," the zoo said.

Her favorite things included banana, hard-boiled eggs and playing with zip ties. During her recent veterinary procedures, the primate team "showed their support by wearing zip ties in their hair to her exams."

Rebecca Getsfrid and Joel Sartore via the Denver Zoo

Cinnamon's health changed in recent weeks, and keepers discovered she was in late-stage kidney failure, according to the zoo. She was kept comfortable with medication, but her condition and quality of life was on the decline. Her caretakers decided it was in her best interest to humanely euthanize her.

"Cinnamon was a beloved resident of Denver Zoo, and will be missed by her keepers, volunteers, staff and guests alike," the zoo said.

The community is invited to share any photos or videos of Cinnamon on the Denver Zoo's Facebook page.