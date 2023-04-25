Century-old City Park West house deemed a historical landmark after unanimous Denver City Council vote

DENVER — DENVER — Denver City Council unanimously voted Monday to designate 1741 North Gaylord Street as a historical landmark, despite the owners' opposition.

Michael Mathieson purchased the home in late 2021 and intended to demolish it. The goal was to construct an apartment complex on the lot.

“If allowed to re-develop the property, we would seek to develop a 52-unit apartment building with affordable housing," said Adam Wilmot, an architect working with Mathieson. “Affordable housing means that at least 10% of the 52 units here would be available to Denver's most vulnerable residents that make less than 60% of the average median income.”

The developers are back to the drawing board after the city council.

Andrea Burns, the interim president and CEO of Historic Denver, has been one voice of many fighting to save the home.

“The building's 120 years old. It was a longtime home of the founder of Children's Hospital. It was built and designed by the architects of Denver Union Station. And it's an excellent example of Dutch Colonial Revival architecture," said Burns. "It's a great building, and we need it to stay in Denver.”

The current owners dispute the three points about the home's history made by Burns, which were the criteria for the landmark designation. However, city council unanimously said the home met the criteria for the designation.

"Only 4% of Denver buildings are historic landmarks or in historic districts, and what that essentially does is prevent their demolition," said Burns. “The City of Denver approves 700 demolition permits a year. So, we know that historic preservation of one building is not standing in the way of affordable housing in our city.”

Still, those who own the property struggle to see what's next for the home.

“One of the burdens that comes with a historical landmark designation is that every single alteration then needs to be held to a higher standard, and those higher standards are often quite expensive to achieve," said Wilmot. “To renovate the building to be useful again — in any way, shape or form for the residents of Denver — that would be millions of dollars.”