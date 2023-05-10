Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for man last seen three weeks ago

missing Kelsey Tsosie.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 10, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen roughly three weeks ago.

Kelsey Tsosie, 36, was last seen around 8 a.m. on April 18 in the 400 block of South Raleigh Street in Denver's Westwood neighborhood.

Tsosie is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Navajo Tribe.

Tsosie may be experiencing homelessness, according to CBI.

Anyone with information on Tsosie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

