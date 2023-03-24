Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 28-year-old last seen in Denver

Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 24, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Montana 28-year-old who was last seen in Denver.

Johnny Miclo Flores, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East 21st Avenue in Denver.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Colorado hoodie. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of "JEWELS" in Old English lettering.

Flores is affiliated with the Crow Tribe, according to CBI.

The bureau said Flores is originally from Montana and is not familiar with Denver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

CBI did not provide a photo of Flores in the release. Denver7 has requested a photo and will update this story once once is provided.

