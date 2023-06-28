CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 13-year-old girl

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 13-year-old girl.

Jordan Tafoya was last seen around noon on June 19 in Denver. Her last known location was not provided.

Tafoya is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is affiliated with the Northern Arapahoe Tribe, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Tafoya's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-7867.