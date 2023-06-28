Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 13-year-old girl

missing Jordan Tafoya.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Jordan Tafoya.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 19:19:53-04

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 13-year-old girl.

Jordan Tafoya was last seen around noon on June 19 in Denver. Her last known location was not provided.

Tafoya is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is affiliated with the Northern Arapahoe Tribe, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Tafoya's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know