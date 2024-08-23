CBI issues Medina Alert for sedan involved in fatal hit-and-run in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert for a sedan involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver.

According to CBI, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of 1st Avenue and Federal Boulevard in the city's Barnum neighborhood on Aug. 3.

The vehicle did not stop after the crash and drove off.

Investigators identified the vehicle as a gray 2011 Dodge Avenger with a Colorado temporary license plate 6338564.

CBI said the vehicle was last seen around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the area of 1st Avenue and Newton Street — less than a mile away from the crash site.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-337-1029.