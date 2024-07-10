CBI issues alert for Denver woman last seen in June

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Denver woman who has not been seen in a month.

Sophia Leclair, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Quebec Way on June 10. Since then, she has had no contact with her family and there are concerns for her safety, according to CBI.

Leclair is described as an Indigenous woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. However, she was last seen with red/ maroon hair. She has a tattoo of a blue-colored skull with a pink-colored bow on her right hand.

Anyone with information about Leclair's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.