DENVER — Some drivers allege that a parking lot in Cherry Creek North is sending out tickets when posted signs suggest otherwise.

Erin Murphy opened her mail a few days ago and couldn’t believe she had a ticket.

“This is the ticket for $92 for parking in the lot,” Murphy told Denver7 as she unfolded the parking ticket.

And she wasn’t alone.

“My sister and I both got a ticket,” Murphy said.

A $92 ticket for parking in the lot behind Chipotle and the Cherry Creek Grill which has posted signs that indicate parking is free for the first two hours.

“We’ve been coming here for the last three years since I’ve moved here,” Murphy said. “I’ve never had any issue with it.”

Murphy said she and her sisters even tried to enter their credit card and license plate information.

Car owners ticketed in Cherry Creek lot where signs suggest parking is free for two hours

“We all tried to put our credit card numbers in and our license plate numbers in at the kiosk, and it wouldn’t take any of them,” she said. And the group took it a step further – calling the 1-800 number.

“Spoke to a gentleman twice and he said he would make note of it,” Murphy said.

Denver7 reached out to LAZ Parking for a comment, and we have not heard back.

Murphy said despite posted signs, what happened to her group seems like a predatory parking practice.

“Absolutely,” she said. “It’s a scam.”

She has now filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and wants others to beware.