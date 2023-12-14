DENVER — If you’ve ever wanted to peruse shelves of books while sipping a glass of wine, while also supporting small businesses and helping kids in underserved schools, there’s an event on Friday night where you can get all that and more.

A Denver-based nonprofit is hosting a “Boozy Book Fair” at The Hornet on South Broadway on Friday night, and all proceeds will go toward grants for books for low-income students.

“People are going to come in, they're gonna do their Christmas shopping in a bar, buying books, and a portion of those proceeds are gonna go directly to benefiting teachers and classrooms in need in Colorado,” Evin Moore, with nonprofit Burning Through Pages, told Denver7.

Burning Through Pages is focused on providing “literature, resources, and time to youth organizations in an effort to foster communities of great readers and inspired thinkers,” according to their website.

Moore recognized a well-shared social media post questioning “Why aren’t there adult book fairs?” as a partial influence for the event, saying that nostalgia is hopefully a draw.

“I mean, who doesn't have those just electric memories of being in a slightly smelly cafeteria, running around looking at different books and just being excited?” he said.

While that may be a reason to get people in the door, he hopes the larger takeaway will be supporting Denver metro students and an area restaurant and book store (who are providing the books for sale).

The ‘Boozy Book Fair’ will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at The Hornet on South Broadway. It’s scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Tickets aren’t required.

For more information on Burning Through Pages, click here.

'Boozy Book Fair' to help Denver metro teachers buy books for students