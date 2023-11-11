Aviation-themed brewery in Denver teams up with nonprofit to help veterans take flight

DENVER — An aviation-themed brewery in Denver has partnered with a nonprofit to help veterans take flight.

Stripes to Bars helps qualified veterans earn Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificates. The nonprofit aims to help veterans transition to civilian life while also increasing the number of pilots in the industry, according to its website.

In order to accomplish that goal, Stripes to Bars partners with local businesses for donations and fundraisers. One of those businesses is FlyteCo Brewing, which gives 10 percent of its profits to the organization.

"It feels great to make that scholarship call," said Jason Slingsby, co-founder of the brewery.

Veteran Steve Kidder is a recent recipient of the scholarship.

"I was in the United States Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009," Kidder told Denver7. "We were responsible for foot patrols within the Anbar Province along the Iraqi-Syrian border."

Kidder received a $2,000 scholarship and plans to become a commercial pilot.

"What I love most about flying is making a complex plan in a complex environment, and executing it to a high degree of precision every time," he said.

In honor of Veterans Day, Flyteco Brewing released its Vets and Jets cream ale. One dollar from each beer sold will go towards flight scholarships for our nation's veterans.

To donate to the Stripes to Bars scholarship fund, click here.

