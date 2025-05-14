Authorities shut down Denver's Union Station due report of suspicious package

DENVER — Authorities have shut down Denver's Union Station due to a report of a suspicious package on the commuter rail platform, according to the Regional Transportation District (RTD).
The closure is affecting the A, B, G and N lines.
No further details were provided. Shuttle buses are replacing trains along the affected lines.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
