Authorities shut down Denver's Union Station due report of suspicious package

Police activity at Union Station 5-13-25
DENVER — Authorities have shut down Denver's Union Station due to a report of a suspicious package on the commuter rail platform, according to the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

The closure is affecting the A, B, G and N lines.

No further details were provided. Shuttle buses are replacing trains along the affected lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

