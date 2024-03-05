Watch Now
Authorities searching for suspects who robbed postal carriers at gunpoint in Denver

The robberies happened roughly one mile apart in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Mar 04, 2024
DENVER — Authorities are searching for suspects who robbed two postal carriers at gunpoint Monday evening in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said the first incident happened near Bolling Drive and Duluth Court, while the second happened roughly one mile away in the 4600 block of Eureka Court.

The USPIS is searching for three or four people who were traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata. Two were caught on security camera running to the Hyundai.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vehicle is asked to call the USPIS at 877-876-2455 and reference "Denver robbery."

