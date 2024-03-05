Authorities searching for suspects who robbed postal carriers at gunpoint in Denver

DENVER — Authorities are searching for suspects who robbed two postal carriers at gunpoint Monday evening in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said the first incident happened near Bolling Drive and Duluth Court, while the second happened roughly one mile away in the 4600 block of Eureka Court.

The USPIS is searching for three or four people who were traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata. Two were caught on security camera running to the Hyundai.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vehicle is asked to call the USPIS at 877-876-2455 and reference "Denver robbery."