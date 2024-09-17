FORT LOGAN, Colo. — An Aurora funeral home is calling on the community to come together to help bury an unaccompanied veteran.

Steven Theodore Lucas was born in Harned, Kentucky, on March 25, 1963. He joined the United States Navy in April 1982 and served on the COMSUBGRU 5 with the Submarine Force until he was discharged in October 1987.

The veteran passed away in Denver on August 25, 2023. He was 60 years old.

Abbott Funeral Services spent the past year trying to locate Lucas's relatives to no avail.

"Military service is very structured. My husband is a disabled veteran himself from the U.S. Navy, and sometimes coming back, they don’t have that structure to stand on to reabsorb into, you know, what we consider normal culture because it’s not the same for them. And unfortunately, they’re very strong-willed and they don’t ask for help. So a lot of times, they don’t get the help that they need," said Sandra Abbott, owner of Abbott Funeral Services.

Aurora funeral home calls on community to help bury unaccompanied veteran

The funeral home is now asking the community to come together at Fort Logan to give Logan a proper send-off.

Lucas will be laid to rest Tuesday morning at Fort Logan National Cemetery, located at 4400 W Kenyon Avenue in Denver. Those who would like to attend the service are asked to arrive promptly at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.